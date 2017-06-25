Woman arrested for allegedly threatening co-workers at downtown strip club

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A night at Knockouts, ended in a dancer behind bars.

Albuquerque Police say early Saturday morning, police were called to the downtown strip club, Knockouts, for an employee getting violent with fellow dancers.

Police say Amber Turner threatened her co-workers and manager, and refused to leave. It’s unclear what started the scuffle.

At one point, police say Turner broke the windshield of her managers’ car by walking on it. When police went to cuff her, they say Turner kicked and spat on officers.

She appeared in court Sunday morning, but was quickly released on her own recognizance.