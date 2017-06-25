Mom new to Albuquerque experiences wave of bad luck with thieves

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – She moved to Albuquerque from Denver to create a new life for her family, but since arriving to town it’s been problem after problem with thieves.

Catch a glimpse of Danielle Pacheco playing with her kids, and her family might look happy and carefree.

That was the goal when the family moved to Albuquerque last summer from Denver.

Pacheco said her daughter’s dream of attending UNM was the main reason for the move down I-25.

“So I figured, you know what, let’s do this. Our family will have a better start, we’ll make everything work out,” she said.

Only months after settling in to her new home near Eubank and Montgomery, she became the target of thieves, and it went on for months.

“I got up that morning, got ready, went out to the garage and realized my car was gone,” she said.

It was recovered, only to be found trashed.

“The inside was just completely wrecked. It looked like somebody had been living in there,” she said.

The problems didn’t stop there.

“It was shortly after New Years, I started getting really bad pains. I was just bent over in pain,” she said.

While recovering from a hysterectomy, thieves tried to steal her car again. The car given to her by family to replace the old one.

“It looked like they had jammed something into the steering column, and they completely ripped it out. So that part was all messed up. We tried to stick the keys in but it wouldn’t work,” said Pacheco.

Without a car, her sons had to ride their bikes to school. That is, until those got stolen too. The series of unfortunate events inspired her new friends to help out by raising whatever they could.

“I was happy. I was grateful, but definitely was hesitant just because I don’t know, it’s just hard for me to ask for help,” she said.

Despite the back to back misfortunes, Pacheco said it’s all worth it for the sake of her children.

“I don’t regret moving here. I think, my kids are happy and that’s important for me,” said Pacheco.

On top of everything, she said she’s in major debt from the first stolen car. She still owed money on it and her insurance wasn’t comprehensive.