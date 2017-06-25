Man arrested accused of threatening city bus passenger with knife

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police say a man was chased out of a city bus, by a man with a pocket knife.

It happened Saturday night just after 8:00 near San Mateo and Indian School.

The victim told police Christopher Whiteface, of the Santo Domingo Pueblo, threatened him on the bus, saying he was going to stab the victim.

When the bus stopped at San Mateo and Central where officers were waiting, the victim ran toward police, with Whiteface and another man, Vicente Galaviz, on his tail.

Police say Galaviz started attacking the victim. Galaviz and Whiteface were arrested.

Whiteface appeared in court this morning, where the state requested he be held without bond until trial.