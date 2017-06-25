Jail guard convicted of raping inmate, back on trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A former jail guard convicted of raping an inmate is headed back to court for another trial.

Enock Arvizo resigned from the Metropolitan Detention Center in 2015 after an inmate claimed he raped her in a district court elevator while escorting her from a hearing.

After she came forward, two other inmates did as well. Bernalillo County paid out more than two million dollars to the three women.

In May, Arvizo went to trial for the first case, involving the alleged rape in the elevator. The jury convicted him on one count of criminal sexual penetration, but they couldn’t agree on a second count, he’ll eventually go back to trial for that, but a date has not yet been scheduled.

Arvizo’s second trial however starts Monday, the third trial is set for a later date this summer.