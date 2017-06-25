Jail guard accused of raping inmate, back on trial

Correction appended to this story

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A former jail guard accused of raping an inmate is headed back to court for another trial.

Enock Arvizo resigned from the Metropolitan Detention Center in 2015 after an inmate claimed he raped her in a district court elevator while escorting her from a hearing.

Enock Arvizo
Enock Arviso

After she came forward, two other inmates did as well. Bernalillo County paid out more than two million dollars to the three women.

In May, Arvizo went to trial for the first case, involving the alleged rape in the elevator. The jury found him not guilty on one count of criminal sexual penetration, but they couldn’t agree on a second count, he’ll eventually go back to trial for that, but a date has not yet been scheduled.

Arvizo’s second trial starts Monday, the third trial is set for a later date this summer.

In an earlier version of this story stated that the jury had convicted him one count of criminal sexual penetration. He has not been convicted.

