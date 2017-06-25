Isotopes play longest game in team history

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.(KRQE)-They played 14 innings. For 5 hours and 35 minutes the Albuquerque Isotopes and El Paso Chihuahuas tired to determine a winner with the visitors finally prevailing at 13-10. The Isotopes were left in good shape after Jon Gray stepped off the mound in the 5th inning.

The Colorado Rockies pitcher, on his third rehab assignment while coming back from a fracture in his left foot, only gave up one run and five hits while striking out 6. The Isotopes had a 4-1 advantage when he left the game.

The Chihuahuas fought back and by the 9th inning the game was tied at 6. The two teams went into extra innings, tying records and establishing some of their own along the way. The following notes are just some of the many things that happened in the game:

Isotopes Historic Night

Game Notes

Longest Game: 5 hours 35 minutes

Tied most combined players used in PCL game. (40)

Most at bats in a single game by the Isotopes as a team. ­ (63)

PCL record most pitchers used by one team. (10)

PCL record most pitchers used by both teams. (19)

Most Isotopes single-game hits. ­ (25)

The Isotopes and Chihuahuas will wrap of their series finale Sunday in a game scheduled to start at 6:05 pm.