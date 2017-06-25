Event shows off many uses of drones

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A free event aimed to show off the many uses of drones kicked off Sunday.

“What we’re all about is changing public perception about drones. People tend to think of drones as being nefarious autonomous robots when in fact they’re really not,” said Jesse Sansom of Calibri Media House.

Pilots and enthusiasts gathered at the Balloon Museum today for Drone Discovery Day, demonstrating how drones can be used for a variety of purposes, from professional racing to construction surveying.

Sansom’s company uses drones for commercial photography.

He said one of his goals is to shift negative public perception of drones. One way to do that, he said, is avoiding the word ‘drone’ in favor of ‘UAV,’ unmanned aerial vehicle.

“In fact we’ve taken that one step further and added an “s”–small unmanned aerial vehicle, or “SUAV” which technically makes me a “SUAV” operator,” he said.

Members of Southwest Pod Racing were also there to race and give flight demonstrations.