Discover the world of drones at Balloon Museum Sunday

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – The Balloon Museum is hosting “Drone Discovery Day,” where visitors can explore the world of drones.

Members of Southwest Pod Racing will be at the Balloon Museum for both outdoor and indoor flight demonstrations and racing.

Participants will see these competitive pilots and their drones in action. There will also be screenings of the 24-minute film New Perspective: The Innovative and Inspirational World of Drones.

Visitors will also have the chance to win a drone starter kit.

The event is Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Admission to the event is free.

 