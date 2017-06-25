Chris’ Sunday Forecast

Another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms are ahead for New Mexico this afternoon. Storms will start to develop by midday and last into the evening.

The mountains along with central and eastern New Mexico will see the best shot at storms this afternoon. Some of the storms could be strong to even severe producing high winds, quarter size hail and frequent lightning. Storm chances will continue into Tuesday for most of the state before drier northwesterly, westerly flow moves in by mid-week.

This drier air will help heat temperatures back up into the mid to upper 90s and triple digits for southern New Mexico by week’s end.