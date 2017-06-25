Albuquerque residents experience world’s first cave simulator

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Museum visitors in Albuquerque got the chance to delve deep on Sunday, and explore the world’s first cave simulator.

‘CaveSim’ is the brainchild of Colorado Springs based engineer Dave Jackson, who had the simulator on display at the New Mexico Natural History and Science Museum.

He said he was inspired to create it as a training tool, after a difficult cave search-and-rescue operation damaged the natural formations.

It also turned out to be a fun learning experience for kids.

“The idea is, you crawl through the cave and you try not to bump into the cave formations. Each one that you bump into beeps at you and you get a damage point on the computer,” said Dave Jackson, CaveSim Creator.

The touring simulator was only in town for one day, but visitors can see an expanded version in Colorado Springs anytime.