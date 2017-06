ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police is warning the public to watch out for a check cashing scam.

Police say the scammers ask someone to cash a check and then keep some of the money.

The victim pulls the money out of his or her account, but then the check bounces.

The department says to avoid transactions like this or at the very least, wait for checks to clear before handing over any cash.

If you think you’re being targeted, call 242-COPS.