ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new museum exhibit is celebrating all kinds of music by exploring where it comes from.

The exhibit “Wild Music” opened Saturday at the New Mexico Natural History and Science Museum.

It offers visitors a listening experience into the origins of music in nature.

The interactive exhibit has a jamming room and bio-acoustic lab where museum-goers can experiment with instruments and their own voices.

“Wild Music” exhibit runs all the way through early January.