University professor, 2 students overcome by heat near Hatch

HATCH, N.M. (AP) — Border Patrol agents say they had to rescue a university professor and two of her students who were overcome by heat near Hatch, New Mexico.

Agents from the Las Cruces Station responded to a call from the Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office requesting assistance in locating three people who were in distress Wednesday afternoon.

The three people were located about seven miles south of Hatch.

Agents say one student was severely dehydrated while the professor and the other student showed signs of heat exhaustion.

The three were taking soil samples when they were overcome by the heat.

The dehydrated student was taken a Las Cruces hospital in Las Cruces for evaluation while the professor and the other student were treated at the scene.

Their names and ages haven’t been released.