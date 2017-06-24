State Police search for teen who jumped into diversion dam

FORT SUMNER, N.M. (KRQE) – Divers are looking for a missing 19-year-old near Fort Sumner.

State Police say Friday around 9 p.m. they responded to assist the De Baca County Sheriff’s Department.

After arriving on-scene, police learned that Colton Sawyer of Tularosa jumped into a diversion dam along the Pecos River north of U.S. Highway 60 and never resurfaced.

He was with two friends at the time.

Saturday morning, State Police Search and Recovery Dive Team has been on the site looking for the teen.

The investigation is on-going at this time.