State Police investigate fatal crash in Lea County

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE)– New Mexico State Police are investigating a fatal crash just outside of Hobbs.

It happened Friday afternoon on US 62/180 near mile marker 76, about 26 miles west of Hobbs.

NMSP says the on-scene investigation revealed a vehicle traveling westbound exited the roadway and rolled, ejecting 14-year-old Abigail Gutierrez of Lubbock, Texas. Gutierrez was pronounced deceased on scene.

State Police says Gutierrez was not wearing a seat belt.

Others in the vehicle were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

No other information is available at this time.