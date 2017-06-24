Sandia National Laboratories conduct explosion test

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Sandia National Laboratories is planning to conduct a controlled explosion test Saturday between 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The test will take place on the south side of the Sandia testing area on the Kirkland Air Force Base.

Albuquerque residents should expect to hear an explosion associated with the experiment.

Black smoke and dust may also be visible above the labs for a short time following the test.

According to a release, the tests are being conducted in accordance with permits from Sandia’s test facilities and are in compliance with all applicable environmental regulations.

The test dates and times are subject to change based on weather conditions.

 

