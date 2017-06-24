Restaurant closing as owners seek treatment for unborn daughter’s heart condition

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – They’ve poured their heart and soul into their restaurant east of Nob Hill for the last several years. Now, an Albuquerque couple has to close shop.

The Langes say they’re shutting the doors of Kasey’s on Friday to give their unborn daughter a fighting chance.

“We’re here everyday or if not one of us is here all the time,” said Kasey Armstrong-Lange who co-owns the steakhouse with her husband.

“Here we are two and a half years later,” she said.

The couple says serving Albuquerque diners has been fulfilling. But soon they’ll shut off the grills for an unknown amount of time.

“It was a routine ultrasound, 20 weeks,” Kasey explained.

Just months ago, they were given devastating news.

“He said, ‘I’m really sorry to tell you, I hate having to tell people that looks like there’s a congenital heart defect,'” she recalled.

Their baby girl on the way, Katherine, has hypoplastic left heart syndrome, meaning the left part of her heart didn’t develop.

“Scary, it was very scary at the time I didn’t know, well neither of us knew anything about it,” Kasey said “The week between the ultrasound and seeing the cardiologist was torture.”

The Langes then made a major decision: to seek the best medical care for their daughter by packing up and relocating to Denver.

“It was a hard decision to come to, to close the restaurant,” she said.

Baby Katherine will need surgery right after birth and several more down the line.

The Langes will stay at the Ronald McDonald house.

“Albuquerque is one of the most supportive cities I’ve ever been to I mean it’s pretty amazing the love that this city has,” Gary explained.

Sad news to deliver to loyal customers who hope the Langes can one day return.

The Langes are selling shirts with #TeamLange on them, some of the profits will go to the Children’s Heart Association.

They also have a GoFund me to help them with the costs to relocate.

They hope to reopen Kasey’s in the future.