Potential Albuquerque mayoral candidates gather for cookie event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A few of Albuquerque’s potential mayors got together Saturday for milk, cookies and a chat about a serious issue.

Rude Boy cookies near the University of New Mexico hosted “Warm Cookies for the Soul” Saturday afternoon, which consisted of a discussion about mental health and addiction.

The event was a chance for the public to sit down with some of the people running to be Albuquerque’s next mayor and have a casual conversation about the health crises that is facing the city.

The event was also a fundraiser supporting the Albuquerque Center for Hope and Recovery.