ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some New Mexican’s are celebrating the life of a beloved Native American musician.

Paul Ortega died earlier this year at the age of 79.

He’s known for his work as a recording artist in the 50’s, 60’s and is credited with paving the way for contemporary Native American music.

Saturday a gathering was held to remember him.

Those who knew him say while they mourn his loss, they know his legacy will live on.

The memorial was held at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center.