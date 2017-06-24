Jon Gray returns to Isotopes park for injury rehab work

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.(KRQE)-Colorado Rockies pitcher Jon Gray put in his third rehab stint at Isotopes Park Saturday. Gray, recovering from a fracture in his left foot, pitched five innings for the Albuquerque Isotopes.

Gray struck out six batters, allowed only one run on five hits and walked four. He threw 94 pitches, 57 of those throws were for strikes.

In his last season in Albuquerque in 2015, Gray led the Isotopes in strikes. Saturday he threw enough to give his team a 4-1 advantage by the time he left the game.