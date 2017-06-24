Family devastated after young woman murdered in Santa Fe

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A family is left devastated and stunned after a young woman was brutally murdered and her boyfriend of five years was arrested in the death.

“She was very vibrant, she had an intoxicating smile,” said Andrea Sweet.

Family of 21 year-old Selena Valencia are remembering the young woman whose life was cut short.

“Selena was a beautiful, sweet young girl, just starting off her life,” said Barbara Martinez.

The girl with the bright personality and welcoming smile, was killed on Thursday at her apartment in Santa Fe along Zepol Road.

Santa Fe Police were called to the apartments after a man reported being assaulted by an unknown man that police say walked into his apartment. Minutes later, police got another call for a woman found bleeding outside her apartment at the same complex.

Then police were called to an area hospital for a man stabbed, who reported the same suspect as his attacker.

“The incident actually spilled over into the street,” said Greg Gurule with the Santa Fe Police Department.

“From what it looks like in her posting she looks like she was really in love,” said Sweet.

Today the family of Valencia began fundraising and held a car wash, they have also started a Go Fund Me, to raise funds for her funeral costs.

“Nobody wins from this, you know it’s just a sad sad tragedy, and her life was taken too soon, way too soon,” said Sweet.

Christopher Garcia has been charged with an open count of murder and two counts of aggravated battery, he’s behind bars on a no bond hold.