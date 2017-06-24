Chris’ Saturday Forecast

The extreme heat is done for most of New Mexico this weekend. A cold front moved into the state yesterday and that front is dropping temps while bringing in moisture for rounds of afternoon storms today along with tomorrow.

The storms will develop between 2-5 pm in central New Mexico before pushing into the Eastern Plains for this evening. Some of the storms could be severe producing large hail and high winds of 60 mph or greater. Albuquerque and Santa Fe will have a shot of rain both today and tomorrow.

These storm chances will return for Sunday and Monday before drier westerly, northwesterly flow moves in by mid-week. This drier air will limit afternoon storms and allow the temperatures to heat back up by the end of the upcoming week.