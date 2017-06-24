Burned body homicide suspects face judge

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man and woman connected to the murder of a man found burned to death appeared in court Saturday morning.

Back in April, 56-year-old Terry Williams was found dead at a campground in the East Mountains.

For months, deputies were trying to figure out who were the two people caught on surveillance video breaking into Williams’s home days before his body was discovered.

Saturday Craig Smith appeared before a judge.He’s charged with an open count of murder among other crimes.

The state has also requested he be held without bond until trial.

Evonne Jaramillo also faced a judge in connection to the case, however she is only charged with stealing a car and has already bonded out of jail.