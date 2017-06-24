Albuquerque ranks low in survey for late night food options

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A list of best cities for late night food puts Albuquerque among the worst, but the city has something to say about it.

Albuquerque has a vibrant night life, up until a certain time. Then, when the bars and clubs close, some people love a late night snack.

So, where does Albuquerque stand in a ranking of the best 57 cities for midnight grub in the nation?

“Anywhere from 10 to 12?” said Jeremy Gaffney.

“We’re pretty good with food wise and alcohol, so I think I’m going to go top 20, 18,” said an Albuquerque resident.

“Like top 10 maybe,” said Chris Chaves.

But, according to City Drunk Food, Albuquerque doesn’t even place in the top 20, or the top 40. The Duke City was ranked 50th.

“Fifty?! I don’t know what everybody else has, but Last Call? Nobody’s messing with Last Call!” said an Albuquerque resident.

“That actually surprises me because we have pretty good drunk food around here,” said Gaffney.

The website ranks cities based on data collected from Yelp, which has user reviews for restaurants and businesses. The survey’s first category was anything opened past 1:00 a.m.

Gilbert Montano, Chief of Staff with the Mayor’s Office, said he’s certain that ranking will increase in the next few years.

“One Central. Where we have the new bowling alley coming out. We have the new brewery area coming out. Just down the road we have a new brewery district,” he said.

The city is trying to draw in and keep millennials, and Montano believes that will be an easy task in the near future with plenty of new breweries, restaurants, and other entertainment.

“These are all things we’re proud of and we can continue to accelerate and grow, as we get more and more millennials interested in staying here, and or moving here,” he said.

New York City, Los Angeles, and Chicago made the top 3 in that order.