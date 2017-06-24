Albuquerque man arrested for allegedly raping girlfriend’s friend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man has been arrested for raping a friend of his now-former girlfriend.

According to a police report, James Edward Rivera was partying with his friend, girlfriend and another woman at the Embassy Suites earlier this month.

Sometime during the night, police say Rivera raped his girlfriend’s friend while she was intoxicated and sleeping.

Rivera then told his girlfriend he “couldn’t control himself.”

It took police several days to find Rivera and arrest him after the incident.

He is now being locked up a no-bond hold.