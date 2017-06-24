Albuquerque man arrested for allegedly raping girlfriend’s friend

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man has been arrested for raping a friend of his now-former girlfriend.

According to a police report, James Edward Rivera was partying with his friend, girlfriend and another woman at the Embassy Suites earlier this month.

Sometime during the night, police say Rivera raped his girlfriend’s friend while she was intoxicated and sleeping.

Rivera then told his girlfriend he “couldn’t control himself.”

It took police several days to find Rivera and arrest him after the incident.

He is now being locked up a no-bond hold.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s