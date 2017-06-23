UNM offering Active Shooter Survival course

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- We’ve seen it before, shootings across the country at schools, businesses, airports and the latest at a congressional baseball practice.

The University of New Mexico is now offering a class to prepare students, staff and members of the community.

Last December, UNM was faced with a scary situation when 24-year-old Daniel Arushanov took a gun on campus to “test police response.”

Continuing Education officials say concerns over that incident and recent events here and in Europe have led to survival training being offered.

“UNM is one of the largest employers in our state. We wanted to make sure we had this opportunity available to UNM staff, faculty, and students. Our campus is open. We are really in the community,” Amy Greene the Program Supervisor for Career Training at UNM Continuing Education said.

UNM is partnering up with a local defense company, Global One Defense, to offer the all-day course on Saturday.

Participants will go through an interactive active shooter training that includes situational drills, re-enactment scenarios, and will even get some insight how active shooters think.

Participants will also learn about prevention, preparedness, response and what to do after a shooting.

In light of the recent attacks at the London Bridge, in Paris and the recent stabbing at a Michigan airport, the training will also cover how to respond to a knife or vehicle attacks.

“It’s just really getting the point across. There’s no sugar coating this. There’s no guarantees either that you’re going to survive. But if you have to fight at least you’ll know how to fight,” Gilbert Baca, CEO of Global One Defense said.

Baca also says they will take up to 50 people for Saturday’s training. There are still spots available.

For more information or to register, click here.