Two arrests made in burned body homicide investigation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo Sheriff County deputies have made two arrests in the homicide investigation that involved the murder of Terry Williams.

In April, Willams was reported missing by his girlfriend.

The 56-year-old was then found dead near the Cibola Campground in the East Area Command in May.

Police found Williams body burned and initially unidentifiable.

Detectives now say they have arrested 55-year-old Craig Smith and 39-year-old Evonne Jaramillo.

According to police, Smith admitted to playing a role in the death of Williams. He also provided information saying that Jaramillo was involved.

Craig was arrested for an open count of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, kidnapping, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, tampering with evidence and burglary.

Jaramillo was arrested for unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and tampering with evidence.