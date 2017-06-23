Two arrests made in burned body homicide investigation

By and Published: Updated:
police-lights

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo Sheriff County deputies have made two arrests in the homicide investigation that involved the murder of Terry Williams.

In April, Willams was reported missing by his girlfriend.

The 56-year-old was then found dead near the Cibola Campground in the East Area Command in May.

Police found Williams body burned and initially unidentifiable.

Detectives now say they have arrested 55-year-old Craig Smith and 39-year-old Evonne Jaramillo.

According to police, Smith admitted to playing a role in the death of Williams. He also provided information saying that Jaramillo was involved.

Craig was arrested for an open count of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, kidnapping, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, tampering with evidence and burglary.

Jaramillo was arrested for unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and tampering with evidence.

 

 

 

 

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s