State Police ask for help finding two Farmington children

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are asking for help finding two children, who they are calling endangered.

State Police say they are searching for 3-year-old Aricka and 1-year-old Lyric Attson.

Aricka is described as a Native American female with black hair and brown eyes. They say she is about 2-foot-11 and weighs about 27 pounds. Lyric is described as Native American male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 1-foot-6 and weighs about 20 pounds.

Police say they are also looking for their parents, 26-year-old Steven Attson and 25-year-old Andrea Attson, both of Farmington.

Officials say the couple recently lost legal custody of their children and are believed to be actively avoiding law enforcement.

State Police say the Attsons are believed to be in the San Juan County area.

Police say pictures of the children are not currently available.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.