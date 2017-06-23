Silver Alert issued for missing 84-year-old

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a Siver Alert for Harvey Jacobs.

The 84-year-old man was last seen Thursday by neighbors heading towards Paseo Del Norte and I-25 on foot.

Jacobs is 5-foot-11, weighs 160 pounds and is bald.

He was last seen wearing sweat pants and a red button up shirt.

Neighbors also reported seeing Jacobs leaving his home wearing a bike glove on one hand and an oven mitt on the other.

Jacobs does have dementia and might not appear to be lost.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Albuquerque police.