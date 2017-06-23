Santa Fe Police search for missing sisters, ages 4 and 5

Alina and Azalea Sandoval
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department is asking for help finding two missing sisters, ages 4 and 5.

Alina Sandoval, 4, is said to have brown hair in a pigtail braid and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and pink skirt with a silver waist-band.

Her sister, 5-year-old Azalea Sandoval is also described as having brown hair in pig tails and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a purple dress with a “Shimmer Shine” logo on the front.

They were last seen between 11:30 a.m. and 12:45 on Friday at their home on Vegas Verdes Drive in Santa Fe.

Police say they may be with their non-custodial mother, Passion Stigleman.

Anyone with information is asked to call Santa Fe Police.

 

 

