PLACITIAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Sandoval County Fire Department says crews are responding to a structure fire in Placitas.

Sandoval County firefighters, along with crews from five other departments are said to be responding.

No further information is available at this time.

KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

SCFD crews as well as crews from 5 other departments are on the scene of a structure fire in Placitas. More details as they come available. pic.twitter.com/bYjLoKe4pa — Sandoval County Fire (@SandovalCoFire) June 23, 2017