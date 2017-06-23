Police search for three suspects who crash stolen car in Albuquerque neighborhood

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are searching for three suspects after a car was stolen.

In the video, you can see the suspects crashed the stolen car into the front yard of a home that knocked over a light pole.

The homeowner heard the crash and says she looked out her window and saw the suspects.

Police say they searched for the trio in the area of 64th and Yarbrough.

They say a 15-year-old girl was arrested, but three juvenile boys escaped into a drainage tunnel.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the police.