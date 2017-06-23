New Mexico volunteer firefighter dies after suffering burns

NARA VISA, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico volunteer firefighter has died after suffering from burns while fighting a fire.

Lightning caused several brush fires Wednesday night along the New Mexico-Texas border, west of Nara Visa.

Nara Visa Fire Chief Gary Girard says several firefighters were battling the blaze when the winds changed and the fire came straight for them.

Volunteer firefighters, 74-year-old John Cammock, along with Kyle Perez, were severely burned.

Cammock was airlifted to Lubbock where he died Thursday.

Perez’s wife tells KRQE News 13 he is home and doing well.

Chief Girard says the amount of acreage burned is unknown, but it took firefighters from Nara Visa, Rosebud and Logan 10 hours to put the fires out.