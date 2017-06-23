New Mexico governor studies impact of health overhaul

By Published:
Susana Martinez
FILE - In this March 27, 2017 file photo, Gov. Susana Martinez speaks about the recent legislative session to a group of business leaders and real estate developers during a luncheon in Albuquerque, N.M. Republican New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez ordered a special session of the Legislature on Friday, May 5, 2017, to resolve a grinding state budget crisis, with no sign of a compromise with leading Democratic lawmakers. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, file)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – Gov. Susana Martinez says she will look closely at whether vulnerable New Mexico residents are protected under a Senate Republican plan to overhaul the nation’s healthcare system.

Martinez spokesman Joseph Cueto said Thursday the GOP governor did not yet have a chance to review the proposal for rolling back Barack Obama’s health care law.

Martinez has voiced support for overturning the Affordable Care Act while saying little about a House-approved bill that reduces generous federal funding for expanded Medicaid insurance for low-income adults.

The Senate plan lengthens the phase-out period for Medicaid expansion funding in states such as New Mexico. Both plans are likely to provide fewer people with insurance and reduce federal spending.

Democratic New Mexico Sens. Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich oppose the health care overhaul.

