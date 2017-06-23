New Mexico Arts and Crafts Fair happening this weekend in Albuquerque

By Published:
New Mexico Arts & Crafts Fair
New Mexico Arts & Crafts Fair

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You can pick up some art this weekend at the 56th annual New Mexico Arts and Crafts Fair.

The show is held at the Manuel Lujan Building on the Fair Grounds.

You can take a look around, even buy some art. There are 19 different categories and 150 artists.

Prices range from $10 to $10,000, and for the first time this year, the show doesn’t just include New Mexico artists.

“This year we’ve expanded it and over a third of our show are national and international artists, which really is kind of a nice fresh start,” Executive Director Ron Behrmamn said.

The fair lasts through Sunday. Adults pay $7 while kids 12 and under are free.

