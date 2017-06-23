Mark’s Friday Evening Forecast

Cool & Wetter

The brutal heat wave that gripped New Mexico for the past week will break this weekend. Temperatures in the Albuquerque area have hit 100° or better for the past four days. That streak stops on Saturday with cooler temperatures and widespread afternoon showers. A chance for showers and cooler temps will hold through the weekend and into the beginning of next week.

