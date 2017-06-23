Man stabs girlfriend and bystander in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – This criminal complaint details a disturbing sequence of events and police say this man stabbed his girlfriend, then stabbed a person passing by.

Christopher Garcia, who is 26, is charged with an open count of murder, aggravated battery and a host of other crimes for what police say he did early Thursday morning.

It started at a Santa Fe apartment complex on Zepol Road.

Charging documents allege Garcia walked into a stranger’s home just before 1 a.m. through an unlocked door.

When one of the residents confronted him, police say Garcia reached for a crutch, nearby, and hit the man.

Documents reveal less than 20 minutes later dispatch got another call for a woman stabbed at the same complex.

When police arrived they found Selena Valencia, dead. They also identified her to be Garcia’s girlfriend.

Officers say it didn’t end there, about an hour later they say they got another call from a hospital about a man who was also stabbed.

That man told police he was riding his bike when he saw someone fall.

According to police, the man asked Garcia if he needed help.

Police say Garcia then stabbed the man.

Garcia is still in jail Friday. In addition to murder and aggravated burglary charges, he also faces aggravated battery and tampering with evidence.

