Local magazine highlights the city’s best nurses in their July issue

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –Whether searching for a great nurse or needing to know about the latest Brew Passport, one magazine has it all.

The July issue of Albuquerque The Magazine will feature the inaugural Top Notch Nurses awards for those who exemplify the finest qualities of nursing.  The magazine has also partnered with 23 local breweries and restaurants to provide readers with the must try, exclusive ATM Brewery Challenge in support of local watering holes.

The July issue of Albuquerque The Magazine will hit stands Wednesday, June 28.

For more information on the magazine, visit the Albuquerque The Magazine website.

