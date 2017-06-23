Local bakery beats the heat with refreshing artisan treats

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –With temperatures skyrocketing, one bakery is featuring three new artisan shakes every week to cool off customers.

Q’s Cakes has introduced their “Over the top milkshakes.” Each week, they will have three different flavors of milkshakes which incorporate their sweets such as brownies, cakes, and other goodies. Flavors include Unicorn, Biscochitto, and much more. Their signature bakery items include the popular fidget spinner cookies, which are assembled in studio as a demonstration for ambitious home bakers.

