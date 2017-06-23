Isotopes and Rockies extend Player Development Contract

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Isotopes and Colorado Rockies have extended their player development contract, which will keep the partnership through the 2020 season. The old contract was set to expire in 2018.

The two sides have been in a partnership the last three years and both sides are extremely pleased with one another.

“Even after the first year we knew we wanted to be here long term,” said Rockies’ Player Development Director Zach Wilson. “They knew that, too. It was just a perfect fit right out of the gate.”

Before entering into a partnership with the Rockies, the Isotopes were an affiliate of the Florida Marlins from 2003 to 2008. Prior to that, the Isotopes were affiliated with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Dodgers affiliation in Albuquerque lasted for nearly 30 years going back to the Dukes, who were the Triple-A team in the Duke City before the Isotopes.

“I’d like to get back to that type of longevity with a major league franchise,” said Isotopes’ General Manager John Traub. “Most of you probably know that we are all about stability. We like the continuity for a lot of different reasons and I think that feeling goes both ways.”