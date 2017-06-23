In the Kitchen: Pueblo Harvest Cafe

We are in the kitchen with David Ruiz from the Pueblo Harvest Cafe in the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center discussing the Pubelo burger w/fried kool aid pickles on Red Chile Bun which will be on the Summer Menu beginning July 12, 2017.

Take an evening to relax at the Pueblo Harvest Cafe while enjoying six courses of fresh farm-to-table fare, each complemented by the perfect wine selection. Our own Executive Chef David Ruiz will partner with Executive Chef Carrie Eagle of Farm & Table, which serves seasonal local cuisine in Albuquerque’s nearby North Valley. Both Ruiz and Eagle recently sharpened their kitchen knives on the Food Networks’ hit show “Chopped” and are bringing the glow of the national spotlight back to the Land of Enchantment with this one-night-only dining experience.

For reservations call 505-724-3510. $75 per person.

Visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/1884176518571287

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living