In the Community: Free Legal Clinics at Metro Court

When it comes to civil legal matters, many don’t know where to start and may not have the means to seek advice from an attorney. That’s why the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court teamed up with the State Bar of New Mexico and began hosting free legal clinics every second Friday of each month from 10:00 am – 1:00 pm.

Attorneys provide free legal information on all civil legal issues with the exception of family law.

Some of the legal help they provide include landlord/tenant issues, housing, debt dispute, consumer issues and wage dispute as well as help with immigration matters.

The Civil Legal Clinic is first come, first served, and attendance is limited to the first 25 people who arrive (depending upon attorney capacity). Interpreters are available, and we encourage attendees to bring any related paperwork for the attorney to review. The Civil Legal Clinic is sponsored by the Second Judicial District Court Pro Bono Committee and the Volunteer Attorney Program.

Learn more about the clinics by calling (505) 841-9817 or visit https://metro.nmcourts.gov/self-help-center.aspx

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living