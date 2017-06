ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There is a heavy police presence at a house near Sage and Unser in northwest Albuquerque.

Several law enforcement vehicles including APD armored units are on scene at this time.

KRQE News 13 has reached out to police and are working to learn exactly how it all began.

This story is a developing story. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.