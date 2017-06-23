For Your Health: Managing Your Heat

As you know, it’s hot outside and many New Mexicans work and play outdoors and we should be aware of signs of various degrees of heat illness due to heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

Dr. Eugene Sun from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico help us understand how to manage the heat.

During extremely hot and humid weather, your body’s ability to cool itself is challenged. Muscle cramping might be the first sign of heat-related illness, and may lead to heat exhaustion or stroke.

