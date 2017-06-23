Deputy arrested and fired for stealing meth on the job

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) — A New Mexico deputy was arrested and fired for stealing meth on the job.

“I’m very surprised. I’m very shocked. I didn’t think that could be happening in such a small town like this,” said Reginald Beacham, Clovis resident.

People in Clovis are surprised to hear about the case against the now-former Curry County Sheriff Deputy Brandon Nolen.

According to court documents, Nolen made a traffic stop March 20 in Clovis and seized approximately four grams of suspected methamphetamine, along with a gun and items of drug paraphernalia.

According to investigators, Nolen had an alcohol problem so he was required to take drug test. A couple of days after the traffic stop, he tested positive for amphetamines, then was fired by the department.

That’s when authorities discovered the methamphetamine seized by Nolen during the traffic stop was missing from his evidence locker.

He was finally arrested this week.

The incident has caused a ripple effect. Now, the DA’s office says that because of the arrest they have had to dismiss more than 30 of Nolen’s cases.

Nolen is charged for the meth and with perjury and tampering with public records — for claiming he put the meth in evidence. He has since bonded out of jail.

The Curry County Sheriff’s Department refused to comment on this story.