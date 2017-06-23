Damien Jefferson will transfer to Creighton

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Damien Jefferson spent only one season playing at the same school his father called home. Jefferson will transfer from the University of New Mexico to Creighton University.

He is going from the Mountain West to the Big East. At Creighton, Jefferson will be reunited with former Lobo assistant Alan Huss.

Huss, who also played for the Blue Jays, left New Mexico for an assistant coaching job with his old team back in April.

Jefferson played in 29 games and started in six as a Lobo freshman last season, averaging a little over five points and more than two rebounds per game. Jefferson announced his intention to transfer earlier this month.