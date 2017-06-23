City of Albuquerque issues health alert for Friday night due to blowing dust

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is issuing a health alert in anticipation of blowing dust and possible high winds Friday night.
The health alert will be in effect from 6 p.m. on Friday until 2 a.m. on Saturday.
During blowing dust events, the following actions are recommended, especially for individuals sensitive to particulate pollution:
- Keep windows and doors closed. If needed for comfort, use air conditioners or heating systems on recycle/re-circulation mode.
- Limit your time spent outdoors.
- If symptoms of heart or lung disease occur, (including shortness of breath, chest tightness, chest pain, palpitations or unusual fatigue) contact your health care provider.
- Individuals with heart or lung disease should follow their health management plan from their health care provider.
- Asthmatic individuals should follow a prescribed asthma management plan.
- Avoid outdoor exercise.