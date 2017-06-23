City of Albuquerque issues health alert for Friday night due to blowing dust

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is issuing a health alert in anticipation of blowing dust and possible high winds Friday night.

The health alert will be in effect from 6 p.m. on Friday until 2 a.m. on Saturday.

During blowing dust events, the following actions are recommended, especially for individuals sensitive to particulate pollution:

Keep windows and doors closed. If needed for comfort, use air conditioners or heating systems on recycle/re-circulation mode.

Limit your time spent outdoors.

If symptoms of heart or lung disease occur, (including shortness of breath, chest tightness, chest pain, palpitations or unusual fatigue) contact your health care provider.

Individuals with heart or lung disease should follow their health management plan from their health care provider.

Asthmatic individuals should follow a prescribed asthma management plan.

Avoid outdoor exercise.