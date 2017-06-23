Chris’ Friday Morning Forecast

The heat is going to start to back off this afternoon for parts of New Mexico. A cold front is going to move into northeast New Mexico this afternoon. This front will spark some storms today across the northeast and later on this evening. This front will crank up the canyon wind in Albuquerque. Wind gusts near the canyon could reach 60 mph later on tonight. These winds will bring in cooler temperatures and moisture for storm chances this weekend.

Scattered storms will increase across central and eastern New Mexico for Saturday and Sunday. It won’t be raining all the time, but chances for afternoon storms will be on the rise each afternoon.

Temperatures will take a tumble across most of New Mexico this weekend in addition to the rain chances. High temperatures will be 10-20° cooler with afternoon temps actually cooler than average rather than close to record heat.

The rain chances and cooler temperatures will continue for the first half of next week before hotter weather returns by week’s end.