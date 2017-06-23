Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office releases new recruit video

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is looking to lure recruits with a dramatic, new ad.

The video debuted on BCSO’s Facebook page Thursday.

It shows a family seeing off a Sheriff’s Deputy and imagining all of his duties on the job.

The duties range from chasing after alleged criminals, helping kids on a playground to off-loading a helicopter in full SWAT gear.

The video then ends with a message from Sheriff Manny Gonzalez encouraging locals to apply.

The video is posted on the department’s Facebook page.