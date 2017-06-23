Albuquerque gun store offers women only classes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque gun store is seeing an uptick in sales with women wanting to keep themselves safe.

Now, it’s hosting exclusive classes just for them and hopes they will have a little fun learning.

Caliber’s event Guns and Rosé hopes to give women gun owners a chance to feel empowered and prepared while also giving new meaning to ladies night out.

Gun owner Joanna Berman applauds the classes.

“I think number one, it helps women be empowered and be more independent and be able to feel comfortable with being able to defend yourself if something happens,” said Berman.

With female gun ownership on the rise nationwide, Caliber’s says it’s vital to have proper firearm training.

“If you do ever come into a situation where you do have to defend yourself, you need to know what you’re doing,” said Lori Wait with Caliber’s.

Training with some drinks after the training sessions, so far the store says the classes have been pretty full since they started in early June. With crime still a major issue in the Duke City, they expect more women to look for help keeping safe.

Classes are about $40. They take place on the first and third Thursday of every month.